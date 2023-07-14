Police Investigating Attempted Burglary At Tackle Box

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying two suspects who attempted to burglarize the Tackle Box early this morning.

Shortly after midnight, two suspects, wearing full face masks, gloves and carrying a backpack, attempted to enter the store by breaking through a front glass door.

An alarm was activated, and the suspects fled on foot.

If you have any information on this crime, email Deputy Kortnie Marsch at Kortnie.Marsch@stmaryscountymd.gov.

GET PAID – CONTACT CRIME SOLVERS

You can also contact Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333. You can also text them at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and hit SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

NOTE: “Tip239″ is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block EXACTLY as shown..

With Crime Solvers you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.