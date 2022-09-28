LAUREL, Md. – On September 27, 2022, at approximately midnight, officers and firefighters responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail in Laurel for a car fire.

The vehicle was located in a field approximately 100 years off the roadway and was engulfed in flames. Once extinguished, charred human remains were located in the backseat area.

The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, and the cause and manner of death is pending autopsy.

Anne Arundel County Police Homicide detectives are investigating this as a suspicious death and ask anyone with any information to call 410-222-4700.