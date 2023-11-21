CALIFORNIA, Md. – On Saturday, November 18, 2023, at approximately 5:30 am, the subject pictured above entered a residence in the Wildewood community and stole multiple items. The suspect is seen here using one of the stolen credit cards.

The suspect is described as a white male with a “top-knot,” with the hair shaved on the sides. He has a sparse chinstrap beard, a medium build, and was observed wearing a black Nike hoodie.

It is believed he is responsible for other thefts in the area.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and/or this incident is asked to contact Deputy M. Rycyzyn #350 at Michael.Rycyzyn@stmaryscountymd.gov, or call 301-475-4200 ext. 8030. Please reference Case #64880-23.

Citizens can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, please continue the conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, tipsters may remain anonymouse.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.