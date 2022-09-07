FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington.

The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill.

On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road for a collision involving a car and a bicyclist. Yehenew, who was riding the bicycle, was transported to the hospital where he died on September 4, 2022.

The driver of the car was not transported to a hospital from the scene.

The investigation revealed that both Yehenew and the driver were heading northbound on Indian Head Highway. Preliminarily, it appears Yehenew was riding the bike in the center lane when the collision occurred.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.