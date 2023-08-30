Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Moped

LANDOVER, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a moped on Tuesday in Landover. The deceased rider is 58-year-old Archie Alston of Landover.

On August 29, 2023, at approximately 7:30 am, officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Highway and Columbia Park Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim, who was riding a moped, struck the front corner of a vehicle while attempting to cross over Martin Luther King Highway and onto Columbia Park Road. He was pronounced dead on scene. The other involved driver remained on the scene and was not injured.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0051003.