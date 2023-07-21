Police Investigating Fatal Hit And Run Collision That Killed Pedestrian In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On July 21 at 12:09 a.m., officers responded to the 6500 block of Crain Highway in La Plata (near the Shelton Shopping Center) for the report of a man lying in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, the man was pronounced deceased. Members of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit responded. Upon further investigation, officers learned the man may have been struck by a large box truck or a tractor trailer in which the driver did not remain on the scene. It is not clear at this time why the man was in the roadway. The man was later identified as Brian Eric Allen, Jr., age 34, of La Plata.

Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and review the case. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information about this case is asked to call PFC Walker at 301-609-3251.

