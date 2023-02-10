GLEN BURNIE, Md. – On February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 7300 block of E. Furnace Branch Road for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed a pedestrian crossed the southbound lanes of E. Furnace Branch Road and a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting him.

The pedestrian continued walking and began crossing the northbound lanes of E. Furnace Branch Road when he was struck by a 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

He was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing when he was struck. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office (OCME) in Baltimore where an autopsy will be conducted.

This crash is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

Vehicle 1: 2018 Jeep Wrangler Driver: (No Injuries) Roland Johnson, 51-year-old of Odenton, Maryland

Pedestrian: (Fatal Injuries) Xiu Zhi Dai, 89-year-old of Glen Burnie, Maryland