MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the parking lot of Big Dogs in Paradise in Mechanicsville at 1:15 am on Friday morning for the report of shots fired.

Deputies located one victim near the scene deceased from gunshot wounds. The Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation.

SMCSO advisory at 1:50 a.m., Three Notch Road Southbound in the area of Big Dogs Paradise in Mechanicsville is currently closed due to an active investigation. Expect delays and use alternative routes.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

