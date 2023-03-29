Darryl Carlton Parks Jr.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Friday, March 24, 2023, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) identified Darryl Carlton Parks Jr., age 29 of Washington, DC, as a suspect in the homicide of the victim, who was previously identified as 18-year-old Isaiah Alexander Woodland, a transgender woman whose first name is Tasiyah and is also known as Siyah. Later the same day, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Parks in connection to this homicide.

On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, investigators with CID, along with the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Unit, located and apprehended Parks on the arrest warrant.

Parks was incarcerated and awaits extradition back to St. Mary’s County. Parks has been charged with the following Criminal Offenses:

First-Degree Murder

Second-Degree Murder

Firearm Use/Felony -Violent Crime

Two counts of Reckless Endangerment from Car

Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm

The Sheriff’s Office thanks the community for its assistance in this investigation and urges anyone with additional information to contact Deputy David Lawrence at 301-475-4200, ext. 78130 or email david.lawrence@stmaryscountymd.gov.