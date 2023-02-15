CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday evening in Capitol Heights.

The victim is 30-year-old Brandon Avery Presson of Largo.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On February 13, 2023, at approximately 4:50 pm, officers responded to the1800 block of Ritchie Station Court for a shooting. Officers located the victim in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

Please refer to case number 23-0009059.