DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working to determine the circumstances of a fatal shooting in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights.

The victim is 21-year-old Neeko Dukes of Washington, DC.

On February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:15 am, officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue for a shooting.

Officers located an adult male in the roadway outside of the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

He is hospitalized with critical injuries that preliminarily are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers located Dukes inside of the house suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0006761.