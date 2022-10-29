FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Fort Washington. The deceased driver is 25-year-old Ashley Henson of Temple Hills.

On October 24, 2022, at approximately 10:10 pm, officers responded to the 2300 block of Tucker Road for a single-vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed Henson was traveling westbound along Tucker Road, when for reasons under investigation, she lost control of her car which ultimately overturned.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0051732.