Police Investigating Hollywood Shores Package Theft

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On Monday, November 13, 2023, at approximately 2:42 p.m., a package containing an Apple Ultra 2 watch was stolen from the front steps of a residence in the Hollywood Shores neighborhood in Hollywood, MD.

The suspect was driving a dark-colored SUV when he parked and walked across the street to steal the package from the victim’s residence.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and/or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Dianne Hersh at Dianne.Hersh@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200, ext. 8155. Please reference Case #64499-23.

REMINDER: As the holidays approach, thefts from residences increase; protect yourself by scheduling deliveries when someone is home to bring them in immediately.