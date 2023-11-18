Police Investigating Vehicle Burglary In Great Mills

GREAT MILLS, Md. – On Friday, November 10, 2023, the subject shown in these pictures entered a parked vehicle located on North Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD, removed several items from the vehicle, and fled toward Great Mills Rd.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and/or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Toni Hunsinger at Toni.Hunsinger@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200, ext. 8015. Please reference Case #63039-23.

Citizens can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After receiving a response, continue the conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, tipsters may remain anonymous.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.