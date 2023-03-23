Conrad Fitzgerald Marshall, Jr.

WALDORF, Md. – On March 21 at 1:38 a.m., a patrol officer was in the area of Promenade Place when he observed a van in the middle of the apartment complex parking lot. As the officer began to investigate, the driver suddenly fled.

At the same time, the officer received an alert on the vehicle’s license plate that there was a flag issued for insurance lapses. The van was observed by another officer who initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of Technology Place.

When the officer approached the van, he noticed a handgun in plain view. The driver was taken into custody. A computer check revealed the driver was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous conviction.

The driver was also in possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms. Conrad Fitzgerald Marshall, Jr., 36, of Baltimore, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, transporting a firearm in a vehicle, and possession of drugs.

On March 21, a district court commissioner released Marshall from the Charles County Detention Center after he paid 10 percent of a $7,500 bond. M/CPL Saunders and Sgt. Arends are investigating.