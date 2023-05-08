ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Anne Arundel County Police have identified the suspect and two victims in a tragic triple shooting at the Annapolis Town Center on May 5, 2023.

According to reports, the shooting occurred around 2:00 p.m. in the 2100 block of Somerville Road in Annapolis, Maryland. Upon arrival, officers found George Edward Huff, 42, of Riva, had shot George Michael Petrullo, 38, of Annapolis, and Alexandra Abbott Huff, 34, of Riva, in the parking lot. The suspect then turned the gun on himself.

EMS pronounced Alexandra and George Huff deceased on the scene. Petrullo fled to a neighboring shopping center before being transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

As of now, the motive behind the shooting remains unknown. Homicide detectives are investigating and urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

