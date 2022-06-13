UPDATE June 13 at 2:50 p.m.: There will be continuing police activity for the next several hours in the area of Lyons Creek in Dunkirk, MD. There is an active warrant for homicide suspect, Terrance Kenneth Yancey. The suspect is still at large; but is believed to have fled Calvert County.
There is no immediate danger to the citizens of The Shores of Calvert. The investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE June 13 at 10 a.m.: Ongoing police activity in the Lyons Creek subdivision in Dunkirk.
There is no immediate threat at this time. Please report anyone or anything suspicious to the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or call 911.
DUNKIRK, Md. – Deputies are conducting a homicide investigation in the area of Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk. We are actively conducting a search for suspect, Terrance Kenneth Yancey, black male, age 22 . Suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees suspect, call 911.
Police Activity in the area of Rivershore Dr/Overlook Ct and surrounding areas in Dunkirk. All residents are advised to stay inside your residence.
Continue to follow for updates.
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com
Been nice knowing you Calvert. I was even thinking of moving there but why leave one PG County for another up & coming one?
Hey CC –
Yep. Seems like everywhere that has something going on that’s halfway decent, here come the dregs of society.
It started with Trump.
My next move is out of Md.
Same here. Not for a while though but definitely out of Maryland at some point.
It’s spreading everywhere in America fast. These people have been taught that everyone else is to blame for their problems. No responsibility for their own actions, no regard of others.
I love how people blame trump for everything and not the DAs letting these criminals out on bail. Do your research people and stop blaming a president who isn’t even in office.
