UPDATE June 13 at 2:50 p.m.: There will be continuing police activity for the next several hours in the area of Lyons Creek in Dunkirk, MD. There is an active warrant for homicide suspect, Terrance Kenneth Yancey. The suspect is still at large; but is believed to have fled Calvert County.

There is no immediate danger to the citizens of The Shores of Calvert. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE June 13 at 10 a.m.: Ongoing police activity in the Lyons Creek subdivision in Dunkirk.

There is no immediate threat at this time. Please report anyone or anything suspicious to the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or call 911.

DUNKIRK, Md. – Deputies are conducting a homicide investigation in the area of Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk. We are actively conducting a search for suspect, Terrance Kenneth Yancey, black male, age 22 . Suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees suspect, call 911.

Police Activity in the area of Rivershore Dr/Overlook Ct and surrounding areas in Dunkirk. All residents are advised to stay inside your residence.

