Police Seek Identity For Property Destruction Suspect In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the subject pictured in a Property Destruction. On Friday, June 23, 2023, at approximately 11:40 AM the suspect spray-painted graffiti on several exterior walls on a building on Corporate Drive in Lexington Park. 

The suspect is described as a black male in a pink camo hoodie, light-colored pants, white socks and flip-flops, using a can of black spray paint.

Police Seek Identity For Property Destruction Suspect In Lexington Park

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Richard Stillwell at 301-475-4200, ext. 8183 or email Richard.Stillwell@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case #33349-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment. 

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *