Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Birdie's Convenience Store

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at 9:21 pm, the suspect entered the Birdie’s convenience store in Mechanicsville and asked for a carton of menthol cigarettes.

The suspect then pretended to pay for the carton with a gift card from another store, grabbed the carton and fled the store in a white Ford F-250 truck, last seen heading southbound on Three Notch Road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Paul Rodriguez at 301-475-4200, ext. 78139 or email paul.rodriguez@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 57870-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.