Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Dollar Tree In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the subject pictured, regarding a theft investigation.

On Friday, June 23, 2023 at approximately 4:00 PM, the subject pictured walked out of the Dollar Tree in California, failing to pay for multiple items.

She was last seen leaving in a white Honda CRV with an unknown registration.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Reynolds #394 at 301-475-4200, ext 8133 or email Brandon.Reynolds@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case 23706-23

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.