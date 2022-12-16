Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects At Mechanicsville Wawa

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two males pictured in a theft investigation.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at 1:25 am, the two subjects were in the Mechanicsville Wawa convenience store when the male in the gray shirt reached behind the counter and removed a Juul product.

The two men then left the store without paying for the item.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Myles Chase-Johnson at 301-475-4200, ext. 78175 or email myles.chasejohnson@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 62044-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.