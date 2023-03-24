Bradley Elliott Rawlings

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of wanted person Bradley Elliott Rawlings, 46 of Prince Frederick.

Rawlings is wanted for Failure to Pay Child Support and CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute.

Anyone with information in regards to Rawlings, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800, Cpl. J. Harms (301) 956-4932, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137, DFC J. Murphy (410) 474-4413 and/or DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603.