LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the white male pictured in a burglary investigation.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 2:45 am, the pictured suspect and another suspect broke the front door glass of Vape Planet in Lexington Park, entered the store and stole merchandise including cigarettes.

The pictured suspect is described as a white male with long hair, who rides a neon green BMX bicycle.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Trevor Teague at 301-475-4200, ext. 78128 or email trevor.teague@stmarysmd.com. Case # 21158-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.