ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – Deb Rey[R], a 55-year-old defense contractor, is running to retake a seat she previously held as State Delegate of District 29B in St. Mary’s County.

In an interview with TheBayNet.com, Rey talked about why she decided to run for public office, “Over the last 4 years, things have gotten off track. We need to change direction to return to safer communities, a robust economy, parents choosing their child’s education environment, and government protecting our rights. When I was elected as Delegate in 2014, I delivered principled and honest representation helping to change Maryland for the better. I will return honesty, accessibility, and transparency to your seat and be your voice in Annapolis.”

Rey also shared a bit about her background before she got into politics:

“Personally, I’ve been happily married for 32 years and have 2 wonderful children.”

“Professionally, I served honorably in the US Air Force for 20 years, serving all around the world including a deployment in Desert Storm. As a delegate, I became the Deputy Minority Whip on the House Judiciary Committee. I helped countless constituents and worked with them to solve issues affecting our community. I earned a reputation locally as someone who cuts through the red tape and gets to the heart of the issue, and a reputation in Annapolis as someone who won’t let a problem be forgotten.”

When asked what some of the biggest issues she feels St. Mary’s County is facing she said, “When I go door knocking and meet with constituents, I learn what matters most to them. Their biggest concern is crime. Many people are afraid to go to certain areas of the District because the reports of shootings and other crimes. As we all seek ways to reduce and prevent crime, I will work to implement our solutions into law.”

“The second is the cost of living, specifically taxes,” Rey continued. “We all suffer from the increasing unaffordability of gas, groceries, and utilities. Countless families seek to move out of the state as soon as they retire because of high taxes. I will work to reduce the tax burden on all citizens to boost economic development and encourage personal wealth growth.”

Rey told us about some of the changes she would like to make if elected:

“I will work for stronger sentencing guidelines for violent criminals and repeat offenders, to decouple gas tax increases from the inflation rate, and offer or support bills to have the tax dollar follow the child giving the parent a choice for their child’s education.”

We asked Rey what she thought would be the easiest and most difficult parts of the job if elected. Knowing what it is like having been there before, she responded, “The easiest, and best part of the job is helping people. The hardest is balancing the demands of the office with family life.”

Rey told us she likes to live by the motto, “honesty is the best policy,” and she continued, “I’m always afraid I will get caught if I lie.”

Rey believes the public should vote for her because “too many politicians seek their offices simply for themselves.”

“They play the game, voting the way party bosses ask only to further their own careers, too afraid to stand up for their constituents when they really need to. I am not afraid,” she said. “As your delegate, I established a reputation as a fighter for you. I opposed bad bills, challenged reckless spending, and stood strong to protect your rights and freedoms. I was considered a rare sight in Annapolis: a delegate who would actually read a bill before voting on it. I hold my principles close, pursue honesty and transparency, and will stand up for the people of our district. I fought for you in Annapolis before, and I will fight for you again.”

Rey wants the people to know that she “has vision” for Maryland:

“A Maryland where government protects our rights, you have health freedom and aren’t forced to decide between an experimental vaccine and a job or an education. A Maryland where the health care professionals and politicians respect the sanctity of life and taxpayers aren’t forced to fund abortions,” she said.

“A Maryland where you choose your child’s education and you know and approve of the curriculum and educational materials used to provide that education.”

“A Maryland where you aren’t overly concerned about your kid making it safely home after getting off work at night. And where you look forward to going to a local carnival or a night out without being in harm’s way. A Maryland where you can afford gas, groceries, utilities, a vacation and to retire. A Maryland where together we build up individuals, families, and communities to succeed and achieve their dreams,” she said.

“My vision for Maryland is simple – A beautiful place where you love where you live and can live your best life.”

Information on Deb Rey and her campaign can be found at: www.DebReyForDelegate.com. Contact her by emailing Deb@debreyfordelegate.com.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leading up to election day on November 8th, we will be spotlighting as many races and candidates as possible in Southern Maryland through profile pieces. We hope you will visit our elections page to stay up to date on all candidates and political news before heading into the polls.