GREAT MILLS, Md. — Eric Colvin, the incumbent county commissioner of District 1 in St. Mary’s County, is a husband and father of one son. He is running for his second term as commissioner to continue to see St. Mary’s county as a great place to live, work, and raise a family.

“I love St. Mary’s County; it is my family’s home, and I want to see it continue to be a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” Colvin said.

Four years ago, Colvin ran for county commissioner to fill a vacancy since his experiences and thought processes would make him a good fit for the job, Colvin said. After four years as a county commissioner, he has shown his ability to listen to all points and work with everyone to find solutions to the challenges the community faces, he said.

“After four years in the job, I have a proven record of service and transparency,” Colvin said. “Every action we have taken has been documented on my Facebook Page, and more information can be read on my website.”

If Colvin keeps his seat, he said he plans to focus on continuing broadband improvement in St. Mary’s County and ensuring that the EMS System and volunteers have the support they need.

Meanwhile, he would like to expand broadband access so that everyone can connect to reliable, fast internet. Colvin explained that the internet is vital to ensure success in today’s world and everyone needs to feel confident that if they call 9-1-1 there will be an ambulance available to answer their call.

“If re-elected, I will continue to advocate for broadband improvement (I want to see the county reach 100% coverage), support for our EMS system and volunteers, and increase transparency and information distribution,” Colvin said.

Colvin also would like to keep communication channels open for the public to the local government.

“Local county government is the most accessible and approachable level of government, and I don’t want it to be a mystery to our residents,” Colvin explained. “Everyone should know the incredible work being done in our county government and understand the return that you get your tax dollars. Our government works for us, and there should be no confusion as to the benefits of it at a local level.”

However, Colvin said he understands struggles with getting information on what the local government is doing. Colvin plans to continue using his personal channels to get these messages out though, he said.

“One of the most challenging parts of the job has been getting out information about what your local government is doing and ensuring people understand the full story of why actions have been taken,” Colvin said. “Our PIO office works with local media to provide a lot of information, but for the past four years, I have taken the extra step of posting on my Facebook page a detailed post after every commissioner meeting of all actions taken by the commissioners.”

A motto Colvin says he campaigns and lives by is: “Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to become angry, for human anger does not bring about the righteous life that God desires.”

For more information on Colvin’s re-election campaign, visit www.VoteColvin.com.

