Political Profile: Jana Post, Candidate For Calvert Board Of Education

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – Jana Post, a 46-year-old resident of Calvert County has been a lifelong community member and is a graduate of Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS). She also currently has four children who are enrolled in CCPS.

“I am running for public office because I am concerned about what is happening to education in our state and county,” Post told TheBayNet.com. “I have experience in human resources management, budget development, and knowledge of procurement/contracts. I have served on several boards over the last 20 years. I will work to bring the community together and represent all constituents to the maximum extent possible.”

Post is very proud of the contributions she has made to the community and the wonderful family that she has raised in Calvert County.

She believes the main issues facing CCPS are learning loss, especially for elementary school children, educational resources/training, school safety, and the current curriculum.

The three main things Post plans to change if elected would be how lessons are created from standards and/or curriculum from the state, creating a greater emphasis on school safety, discipline, and (SRO) School Resource Officer involvement.

Post believes the easiest part of the job for her would be to participate responsibly and focus on all children, while the hardest part would be implementing the current Maryland blueprint for learning.

Post goes by the motto of “leading by example”, and believes that it is important to guide others through behavior instead of just words and to inspire others to do the same.

Post believes that she is the best choice because she will “bring ideological balance to our current board to better represent our community.”

If you would like to learn more about Jana Post and her campaign, you can visit her website at www.janapostforboe.com

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com