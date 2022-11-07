HUGHESVILLE, Md. — Paul Genevie[R], the 58-year-old president of Genevie Plumbing Inc., is running against Gilbert “BJ” Bowling to become Commissioner of District 1 in Charles County.

“We have a choice on who represents us in Charles County,” Genevie told TheBayNet.com. “I’m the only candidate to assist with intelligent decisions and end frivolous spending. Make our county safer, lower taxes, bring more businesses, and cut back on the continued townhouses being built. Push the empty trade school in Hughesville for 100% enrollment.”

Genevie has been a citizen of Charles County since 1987. His business has been in Waldorf for the last 30 years.

He has been married for 37 years and has two adult sons who graduated from Charles County Public schools in 2006 and 2008. Along with running his business, he studies martial arts at Tiger Do Jang under Grandmaster Wesley Jenkins in the art of Tang Soo Do, where he earned his black belt in 2002.

Genevie has dedicated his time to becoming a county commissioner to ensure county tax dollars are going toward projects that are important to the county, he said.

“I’m running for office only because the current Commissioners have lost sight of why they got elected in the first place,” Genevie said. “Charles County is the highest taxed county in the State of Maryland! Spending our tax dollars has gotten beyond frivolous! I ask, ‘exactly what have we gotten in return’ To think that the current Commissioners think that we’re ignorant?”

With his experience as a businessman, he intends to only spend on what’s necessary.

“As a business owner (with no Government contracts) I’ve learned to budget and to spend only on the necessities,” Genevie said. “I have employees and clients that I value; you can rest assured that I will take everyone’s tax dollars very seriously… And will only spend on what’s necessary.”

Besides lowering taxes, Genevie plans to help the county get internet access to everyone in the county while giving back to senior citizens, he said. He would like to offer a one-month free property tax of up to $500.00 for one month of the tax year.

Also, he would like to offer vouchers for the farmers’ market for all seniors.

However, he understands it will be difficult to please everyone, he said. Although people might not be pleased with him, he plans to be present for the citizens in person at meetings, he said.

Genevie does not have a campaign website, but you can find more information on him on the candidate listing sister. Click here to learn more.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com