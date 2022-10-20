ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. — Randy Guy, who is a 75-year-old currently serving as St. Mary’s County Commissioner President, is running for a third and final term in office to continue giving back to his community.

Guy was born and raised in St. Mary’s County and left to serve in the United States Air Force for 26 years.

After retirement, he returned to the county where he and his wife have been full-time residents since 1986.

He served in the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy sheriff for one year, was a small business owner for 10 years, and has served in many local volunteer capacities.

He was a board member for over five years on the Board of Appeals, is an active member of the Leonardtown Lion’s Club, and is an active member of American Legion Post 222 in Avenue.

“I believe one needs to give back to the community in which they live,” Guy told TheBayNet.com. “I’ve spent the majority of my life in public service and would like to continue to do so. I’ve been in this challenging position and thoroughly enjoy being able to help people. I’ve been blessed with two good boards since 2014 and believe we’ve accomplished a lot for the citizens of St. Mary’s.”

If Guy is re-elected, he said he plans to focus on crime and affordable housing.

He says he is also looking into solutions for land use and growth management.

Additionally, Guy plans to conquer transportation as an issue by working to improve the STS bus service, including establishing designated stops and shelters.

Along with finding solutions for these problems, Guy plans to continue to vote to financially support non-profit organizations that work diligently to help the homeless and those in danger of becoming homeless in their efforts.

