Credit: Bowie Baysox

BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie Baysox split their doubleheader with the Richmond Flying Squirrels Saturday – taking the first of two seven-inning contests 1-0, before dropping the second contest 6-4.

The first game from Prince George’s Stadium snapped a six-game losing streak for Bowie and was carried by a phenomenal outing from left-handed starter Cade Povich. The southpaw dazzled with ten strikeouts through five shutout innings, only allowing a single hit and a pair of walks. The ten punchouts for Povich are a Double-A best, and the second-highest total of his professional career.

The offense from the Baysox was limited to early damage, but it would suffice, as Cesar Prieto walked to lead off the bottom of the first, before Heston Kjerstad singled him to third. After a Coby Mayo strikeout, Donta’ Williams delivered a sacrifice fly to left field to score Prieto and give Bowie’s pitching staff all the offense it would need.

Following Povich in the sixth, Right-hander Mychal Givens entered as part of a Major League rehab assignment for the Baltimore Orioles. Givens twirled a scoreless sixth, before right-hander Jensen Elliot slammed the door with a 1-2-3 seventh for his first save of the season.

In game two, the Baysox also struck first, as John Rhodes singled home Mayo, following his team-leading seventh double earlier in the frame. Right-hander Peter Van Loon started on the mound for Bowie in his first action in three weeks. After two impressive innings, he was lifted for right-hander Garrett Stallings in the third.

Richmond would jump on Stallings upon his entry. After recording one out, the Flying Squirrels would string four consecutive hits together, with all four batters coming home to score. Hayden Cantrelle tripled, followed by back-to-back RBI singles from Ismael Munguia and Luis Matos before Tyler Fitzgerald launched a two-run home run as the exclamation point. Richmond would add another run in the fourth, as Riley Mahan led off the inning with a double, scoring on a sacrifice fly from Munguia, who would add his third RBI of the game on a single in the sixth.

Bowie’s bats would fight back. Kjerstad was hit by a pitch in the fourth, before scoring on an error. Zach Watson would also launch a two-run home run off the pole down the left field line in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Flying Squirrels’ lead to 6-4. However, the Baysox went down in order in their half of the seventh inning to come up just short.

The split sends Bowie’s record on the season to 6-13. They remain 6.5 games behind Richmond, who occupy first place in the Southwest division. This six-game series concludes on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.