BALTIMORE — As the Powerball jackpot increased to $1.04 billion for the Oct. 2 drawing because no one matched all six numbers, but two Maryland players — one in Rosedale and the other in Snow Hill — matched five of six to win $1 million each in the past week.

The two were the largest Maryland Lottery wins of the week, and, as of Oct. 2, neither of the big prizes had been claimed. The Rosedale hit came on the Sept. 30 drawing, while the one in Snow Hill was drawn Sept. 27.

A third Powerball ticket sold in Elkton matched four numbers plus the Powerball on the Sept. 27 drawing for a $50,000 win.

No one has matched all six of the Powerball numbers since July 19 when a player in Los Angeles, Calif., won $1.08 billion. Since the jackpot reset to $20 million after that win, it has grown incrementally with each subsequent drawing to the current $1.04 billion.

In all, 45 Maryland Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending Oct. 1, and the Lottery paid more than $28.8 million in prizes during that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

$50,000 Prizes

· $50,000 Cash, Royal Farms #020, 1119 West 41st Street, Baltimore

· $50,000 Cash, Royal Farms #153, 1501 62nd Street, Baltimore

· $50,000 Cash, Sunrise Market and Deli, 10800-A Rhode Island Avenue, Beltsville

· Cash Boom, Walmart #2931, 409 North Fruitland Boulevard, Fruitland

· Cash Money, Forestville Exxon, 7631 Marlboro Pike, District Heights

· Deluxe Crossword 8th Edition, Jolly’s Food Mart, 1500 North Monroe Street, Baltimore

FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings Sept. 25-Oct. 1: MEGA MILLIONS · $10,000 ticket sold Sept. 26 at Freddie’s Liquor, 7700 Marlboro Pike, Forestville (unclaimed as of Oct. 2) · $10,000 ticket sold Sept. 27 at Eastern Liquors, 22 Kingston Road, Middle River (unclaimed as of Oct. 2) · $10,000 ticket sold Sept. 26 at Giant #135, 3860 International Drive, Silver Spring (unclaimed as of Oct. 2)

PICK 5 $50,000 ticket sold Sept. 29 at 7-Eleven #11569, 11422 Cherry Hill Road, Beltsville (unclaimed as of Oct. 2)

Two $25,000 tickets worth a total of $50,000 sold Sept. 30 at Royal Farms #034, 15 Hanover Pike, Reisterstown (both unclaimed as of Oct. 2)

$25,000 ticket sold Oct. 1 at Chesapeake Market Citgo, 502 South Cherry Grove, Annapolis (unclaimed as of Oct. 2) · $25,000 ticket sold Sept. 25 at University Market, 3201 St. Paul Street, Baltimore (claimed) · $25,000 ticket sold Sept. 29 at F&W Convenience, 974 East Swan Creek Road, Fort Washington (unclaimed as of Oct. 2) · $25,000 ticket sold Sept. 30 at Allentown Shell, 7501 Allentown Road, Fort Washington (unclaimed as of Oct. 2) · $25,000 ticket sold Oct. 1 at Save-A-Lot Arbutus, 5101 East Drive, Halethorpe (unclaimed as of Oct. 2) · $25,000 ticket sold Oct. 1 at Cook Liquors, 25765 Three Notch Road, Hollywood (unclaimed as of Oct. 2) · $25,000 ticket sold Sept. 30 at Shoppers #2353, 806 Largo Center Drive, Largo (unclaimed as of Oct. 2) · $25,000 ticket sold Sept. 27 at Center City Exxon, 500 South Salisbury Boulevard, Salisbury (unclaimed as of Oct. 2) · $25,000 ticket sold Sept. 27 at Chicken Man, 824 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury (claimed) · $25,000 ticket sold Sept. 30 at Giant #353, 8100 Loch Raven Boulevard, Towson (claimed)

POWERBALL · $1,000,000 ticket sold Sept. 30 at Golden Ring Liquors, 8651 Philadelphia Road, Rosedale (unclaimed as of Oct. 2) · $1,000,000 ticket sold Sept. 27 at Duck In II, 5610 East Market Street, Snow Hill (unclaimed as of Oct. 2) · $50,000 ticket sold Sept. 26 at Wesley’s, 3700 Telegraph Road, Elkton (unclaimed as of Oct. 2) RACETRAX $31,796.50 ticket sold Sept. 26 at Ertters Market, 521 Dale Drive, Silver Spring (claimed)

$11,120 ticket sold Sept. 29 at 6400 Eastern Liquors, 6400 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Oct. 2)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.

Since its inception in 1973, the Maryland Lottery has awarded more than $33.2 billion in prizes to players and generated more than $19.3 billion in Lottery revenue to the State of Maryland. One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports important state programs and services including education, public safety and health, human resources and the environment. For more information, visit mdlottery.com. The Maryland Lottery strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by visiting mdgamblinghelp.org or calling 1-800-GAMBLER.