Powerball Player $50,000 Richer after Beating Powerball Odds

EDGEWATER, Md. – An Anne Arundel County man played the same random number for years on both his Mega Millions and Powerball tickets. Discovering he beat odds of 1 in 913,000 to win a $50,000 third-tier prize on Dec. 9 was exhilarating.

“On Mondays, I go in (to check tickets for a win). I’ve played the same numbers for about five years,” he said. The only time he’ll add a second quick-pick ticket is when the jackpot is high. The father of two had grown accustomed to seeing the same message pop up on store ticket checkers each week, so he scanned his ticket this past week without expecting any change in his routine.

“It’s ‘Sorry, play again’ and this time it was, ‘See Lottery.’ I geeked out and went out to my truck to Google ‘What does this mean, See Lottery,’” said the contractor. The answer Google returned was that this usually meant a Lottery ticket had a prize too large for the store to cash. A little more detective work helped him confirm his $50,000 win.

To win the third-tier prize, he matched four of the white balls and the Powerball. “I was only off by one number,” the lucky player noted.

The resident of a small town in the southern end of the county, our winner headed to work and shared his great news with his business partner. He then phoned his wife. “She freaked,” he said.

He bought his $2 ticket at 7-Eleven #41610 located at 3226 Solomons Island Road in Edgewater.

The happy dad plans to spend some of his prize on bills. He also plans to keep playing Lottery games in hopes of returning to the Lottery Winner’s Circle to claim a jackpot prize. No one hit the jackpot in Monday’s drawing, so it has rolled to an estimated annuity of $500 million for the Wednesday, Dec. 13 drawing. The estimated cash option is $240.7 million.