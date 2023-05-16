PrEP4Pride, Maryland’s 1st Ever LGBTQ+ Pride Festival To Be Held In Charles County

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – The Charles County Department of Health is hosting the County’s first ever PrEP 4 Pride festival on Saturday May 20, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the health department located – 4545 Crain Highway, White Plains MD, 20695.

PrEP4Pride is a unique event that offers attendees the opportunity to explore and learn about LGBTQ+ history, advocacy, and resources in a safe and welcoming environment. The central goal of the event is to provide education and increase awareness of issues that disproportionately affect the LGBTQ+ community.

The Department of Health staff will be onsite to offer a variety of services including:

HIV testing

PrEP enrollment

COVID-19 vaccinations

Mpox vaccinations

Attendees will be able to connect with local LGBTQ+ organizations and allies, learn about important issues facing the community, and participate in a walk that showcases the diversity and pride of the LGBTQ+ community in Charles County and beyond. Additionally, speeches from notable figures in the community, a variety of activities for all ages, live music, entertainment, food trucks, and 60+ vendors will be featured at the event.

PrEP4Pride is intended to promote inclusivity and equality for all. The event is free and open to all members of the community, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

“The thought process in creating this event was to generate an opportunity for everyone in the Charles County community to come together to learn and to celebrate diversity and inclusion,” said PrEP4Pride Co-Creator and Organizer George Pack.

HIV Program Coordinator, event Co-Creator and Organizer, Jenifer Droneberger, shares the sentiment stating, “We hope that PrEP4Pride will be a fun and educational event that will break barriers, bring people together for years to come, and celebrate the diversity of our community and the many contributions the LGBTQ+ community make to it.”

“We are proud to have been able to create such an important event for the community. PrEP4Pride is a great opportunity to learn about the challenges and successes of the LGBTQ+ community and to support all the various organizations working to make a difference. This event is not only a way for us to reintroduce the community to the Charles County Department of Health and its services; it is also a chance to highlight the amazing and diverse services of our talented residents and community partners that are available in our own backyard,” said Co-Creator and Organizer Kurtis Sykes.

For more information about PrEP4Pride, please visit www.charlescountyhealth.org