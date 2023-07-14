Prince George's County Man Convicted Of Burglary At The Jewelry Exchange In Calvert County

Randell Jamal Wright

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Randell Jamal Wright, 35, of Temple Hills, Maryland, was convicted by a Calvert County jury on July 12, 2023, of burglary and five related charges.

Evidence revealed that Wright, along with two others, broke into the Jewelry Exchange in Dunkirk in the early morning hours of July 1, 2022. Once inside, they ransacked the store with a sledgehammer and stole inventory valued at approximately $20,000.

Wright is scheduled for sentencing on August 18, 2023. He is facing a maximum possible sentence of 46 years imprisonment. In addition, wright has pending violations of probation in Montgomery and Howard Counties.

Calvert County State’s Attorney, Robert Harvey, would like to commend investigators from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner for their hard work in this case. At trial the State presented 12 witnesses and over 300 pieces of physical evidence.