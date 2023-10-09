Prince George’s Goes Pink This October

Credit: Cherry Blossom Intimates

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in Prince George’s, that means the County Executive is teaming up with local healthcare providers to promote wellness and provide information to reduce the dangers of breast cancer in the County.

Jasmine Jones, the CEO of Cherry Blossoms Intimate, hosted the kickoff reception to begin Prince George’s Pink Week, as she did last year.

“We truly enjoyed kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Prince George’s County here at Cherry Blossom Intimates. We hosted about 30 women and men who’d been impacted by breast cancer or were advocates for those who have been impacted by the disease. We noshed on delicious bites by Sweet Tooth Bakery, sipped mocktails, and mingled before and after hearing from sponsors and hosts of the upcoming events,” said Jones. “The County Executive’s Office has planned a month filled with programming across the county so there was plenty for guests to learn about.”

Credit: Luminis Health

Jones encouraged County residents to attend the events throughout the month, and to stay informed on what her Largo-based boutique offers.

“County residents can gain inspiration and information at any of the upcoming events hosted this month, or in-boutique here 365 days a year! Our mission is to ensure that all women know their normal, perform self checks, and advocate for themselves if something doesn’t feel right.”

Luminis Health Doctors Community Center provided no-cost mammograms and clinical breast screenings at their event on October 6.

“Since Luminis Health’s mission is to enhance the health of the people and communities we serve, our goal is raise awareness, provide support, and encourage all women to prioritize their breast health,” said Hospital president Deneen Richmond. Chief of Breast Surgery Regina Hampton emphasized the need for mammograms as the best early detection method.

The hospital received a $1.3M state grant to provide breast cancer screenings to women in Prince George’s County over a three year period. In the first year, Luminis Health administered 1,038 no cost breast cancer screenings for women in the County.

——————

A full list of the events to commemorate Prince George’s Goes Pink is below: ​•​Kickoff Reception hosted by Cherry Blossom Intimates ​◦​Wednesday, October 4, 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM ​◦​Cherry Blossom Intimates – 9201 Woodmore Center Drive, Largo, MD

​•​Pink Ribbon Rally hosted by Luminis Healthcare ​◦​Friday, October 6, 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM ​◦​Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center – 8118 Good Luck Road, Lanham, MD ​◦​PLEASE NOTE: Registration required in advance

​•​Cancer, Your Community, Nutrition & Health hosted by Nueva Vida ​◦​Tuesday, October 10, 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM ​◦​Virtual via Zoom

​•​Survivors Lounge hosted in partnership with The Edith P. Wright Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. ​◦​Friday, October 13, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM ​◦​Location shared upon registration ​◦​PLEASE NOTE: Registration required in advance

​•​Community Health Fair hosted by Hope Connections and Breast Care for Washington ​◦​Saturday, October 14, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM ​◦​Tanger Outlets at National Harbor – 6800 Oxon Hill Road, National Harbor, MD

​•​Pink Yoga and Wellness ​◦​Saturday, October 21, 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM ​◦​Southern Area Aquatics & Recreation Complex – 13601 Missouri Avenue, Brandywine, MD

​•​Men Who Cook in Pink hosted in partnership with Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Prevention: Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center ​◦​Saturday, October 28, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM ​◦​Oxon Hill High School – 6701 Leyte Drive, Oxon Hill, MD ​◦​PLEASE NOTE: This is a ticketed event