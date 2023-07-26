COOLING STATION

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – With extreme heat in the forecast for the remainder of the week, St. Mary’s County Government is announcing the availability of cooling centers for the public. Residents that need to take refuge in a cool place, can go to one of the following locations:

Garvey Senior Activity Center                              Loffler Senior Activity Center

23630 Hayden Farm Lane                                           21905 Chancellor’s Run Road

Leonardtown                                                                Great Mills

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)                       8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)

Northern Senior Activity Center                        Charlotte Hall Library
29655 Charlotte Hall Road                                         37600 New Market Rd

Charlotte Hall                                                              Charlotte Hall

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)                    9 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Monday – Thursday)

                                                                                      9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Friday – Saturday)

Leonardtown Library                                             
23600 Hayden Farm Lane                                          Lexington Park Library

Leonardtown                                                               21677 FDR Blvd.

9 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Monday – Thursday)                     Lexington Park

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Friday – Saturday)                         9 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Monday – Thursday)

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Friday – Saturday)                    1 p.m. – 5 p.m. (Sunday)

Three Oaks Center                                                   

46905 Lei Drive                                                        

Lexington Park                                   

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)                                  

Highest temperatures of the week are expected on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28, 2023. Visit ready.gov/heat for tips on keeping yourself, family, pets, and neighbors safe during extreme temperatures.

