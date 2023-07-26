LEONARDTOWN, Md. – With extreme heat in the forecast for the remainder of the week, St. Mary’s County Government is announcing the availability of cooling centers for the public. Residents that need to take refuge in a cool place, can go to one of the following locations:

Garvey Senior Activity Center Loffler Senior Activity Center

23630 Hayden Farm Lane 21905 Chancellor’s Run Road

Leonardtown Great Mills

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday) 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)

Northern Senior Activity Center Charlotte Hall Library

29655 Charlotte Hall Road 37600 New Market Rd

Charlotte Hall Charlotte Hall

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Monday – Thursday)

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Friday – Saturday)

Leonardtown Library

23600 Hayden Farm Lane Lexington Park Library

Leonardtown 21677 FDR Blvd.

9 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Monday – Thursday) Lexington Park

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Friday – Saturday) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Monday – Thursday)

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Friday – Saturday) 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. (Sunday)

Three Oaks Center

46905 Lei Drive

Lexington Park

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)

Highest temperatures of the week are expected on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28, 2023. Visit ready.gov/heat for tips on keeping yourself, family, pets, and neighbors safe during extreme temperatures.