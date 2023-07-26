Public Cooling Centers Available In Charles County

WALDORF, Md. – Due to the expected extreme temperatures this weekend, we wanted to share our cooling center link as well as the direct information for you to post as appropriate: https://www.charlescountymd.gov/services/emergency-services/emergency-preparedness/cooling-and-warming-centers

If you or someone you know are in need of shelter during this time, please call the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-932-2222. In emergencies, call 9-1-1.

The following public buildings are open during regular business hours for use by residents:

Capital Clubhouse – 3033 Waldorf Market Place, Waldorf

Hours – Monday through Sunday, 9am – 9pm

For questions, call 301-932-4348

Richard R. Clark Senior Center – 1210 Charles Street, La Plata

Hours – Monday through Friday, 9am – 4pm, closed on County Government holidays

For questions, call 301-934-5423

Nanjemoy Community Center – 4375 Port Tobacco Road, Nanjemoy

Hours – Monday through Friday, 9am – 4pm, closed on County Government holidays

For questions, call 301-934-9305

Waldorf Senior & Recreational Center – 90 Post Office Road, Waldorf

Hours – Monday through Friday, 9am-9pm, Saturday 9am-4pm

For questions, call 240-448-2810

Charles County Public Libraries – https://www.ccplonline.org/about/library-locations/

Hours – Monday through Thursday, 9am – 8pm, Friday 1pm – 5pm, Saturday 9am – 5pm

Visit the website above for all locations and phone numbers to each branch.