Public Hearing Planned For Special Taxing District Extension In The Ranch Estates

LUSBY, Md. – At the Tuesday, November 28th meeting of the Calvert County Board of Commissioners (BOC), the board member met with Travis Scott, the current president of the Property Owners Association of Chesapeake Ranch Estates (POACRE), to discuss the restarting special tax district extension request.
This issue first came to light this past June when the BOC was bombarded with angry calls from citizens of the Chesapeake Ranch Estates, who were displeased with the POACRE for requesting another special taxing district. This lack of public support caused the commissioners to deny the request.
At his meeting with the BOC, Scott explained that establishing a new special tax district would help community leaders by overcoming their inability to adequately collect and raise road fees from homeowners. The road maintenance needed to become a priority to improve the community’s quality of life.
“We do as much ‘in-house’ as possible. If we don’t have the money, the roads don’t get fixed,” said Scott.
In addition, special taxing district status would help the Chesapeake Ranch Estates become eligible for Federal Emergency Management Association funding, something that is currently inaccessible to POACRE.
“The FEMA connection is so important,” said Commissioner Catherine Grasso. “It’s critical.”
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance explained to Scott that the original proposal did not go over well with residents back in June. Many of these angry residents were longtime residents claiming that they thought the STD would be a one-time expenditure. Scott and County Attorney John Norris explained this would not be the case.
Scott explained that any increase in the tax levy was minimal and that, “there’s a paper trail for every penny.”
As of now, a date for a new public hearing on POACRE’s request for a special taxing district is pending.
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com
This is a scam and should definitely be looked into further for legal investigation
If POACRE cannot repair or maintain roads with the current sky high hoa fees then all maintenance and repairs must be turned over to the county or state, there are no ands ifs or buts about it
Well, are you sure every homeowner is paying their dues? If people aren’t paying, then you don’t have the revenue so……..
Who cares? If they can’t fix the roads then the county or state needs to take them over, it’s that simple
It’s a scam! If the county denied that tax to the fraud estates then how about giving me back my almost 20 years of wasted money????
Calvert BOC side with the residents no more money from Ranch Club homeowners
It’s not a scam. The HOA fee is very low for all the maintenance that’s provided. And it’s critical that our roads be maintained at least to the standards they are now.
Let this opportunity to continue funding road work and construction and the roads here will soon become awful.
It’s a low price to pay, especially considering that these roads could never be brought up to the standards required for the county to maintain them.
HOA fees are NOT LOW in cre, you obviously don’t live there, they are approaching $600 yearly, that’s way more then high end neighborhoods in the county pay
Let this opportunity to continue funding road work and construction and the roads here will soon become awful???????
So basically if we continue wasting money into this fraudulent hoa then the roads will become worse, got it
Defund this HOA
Dear Complainers,
You all voluntarily moved into that lousy neighborhood.
Now you want the rest of the world to maintain the roads in your lousy neighbohood.
Pretty sure nobody held a gun to your head to buy there. Also pretty sure the Tax District was disclosed in your Closing Documents. Maybe read them next time
