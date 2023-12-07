Public Hearing Planned For Special Taxing District Extension In The Ranch Estates

LUSBY, Md. – At the Tuesday, November 28th meeting of the Calvert County Board of Commissioners (BOC), the board member met with Travis Scott, the current president of the Property Owners Association of Chesapeake Ranch Estates (POACRE), to discuss the restarting special tax district extension request.

This issue first came to light this past June when the BOC was bombarded with angry calls from citizens of the Chesapeake Ranch Estates, who were displeased with the POACRE for requesting another special taxing district. This lack of public support caused the commissioners to deny the request.

At his meeting with the BOC, Scott explained that establishing a new special tax district would help community leaders by overcoming their inability to adequately collect and raise road fees from homeowners. The road maintenance needed to become a priority to improve the community’s quality of life.

“We do as much ‘in-house’ as possible. If we don’t have the money, the roads don’t get fixed,” said Scott.

In addition, special taxing district status would help the Chesapeake Ranch Estates become eligible for Federal Emergency Management Association funding, something that is currently inaccessible to POACRE.

“The FEMA connection is so important,” said Commissioner Catherine Grasso. “It’s critical.”

Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance explained to Scott that the original proposal did not go over well with residents back in June. Many of these angry residents were longtime residents claiming that they thought the STD would be a one-time expenditure. Scott and County Attorney John Norris explained this would not be the case.

Scott explained that any increase in the tax levy was minimal and that, “there’s a paper trail for every penny.”

As of now, a date for a new public hearing on POACRE’s request for a special taxing district is pending.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com