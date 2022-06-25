LEONARDTOWN, Md. – NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a Public Hearing Tuesday June 28th, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown to consider public input on the Snow Hill Master Plan. The plan can be viewed at http://www.stmarysmd.com/publichearing.asp

Those wishing to address the Commissioners may participate in-person, email, written correspondence, or prerecorded video submissions. The public hearing may be viewed on SMCG Channel 95 or the SMCG YouTube Channel.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted by:

a.) Email: csmc@stmarysmd.com

b.) U.S. Mail: P.O. Box 653 Leonardtown, Maryland 20650

c.) Submit a 3-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

All submissions will be considered by the Commissioners at the Public Hearing and/or seven (7) days following the Public Hearing.

Public Hearing Guidelines are subject to change.

Appropriate accommodations for individuals with special needs will be provided upon request. In order to meet these requirements, we respectfully ask for one week’s prior notice.

Please contact the County Commissioners Office at 301-475-4200, Ext. 1340. Proceedings are televised live and/or recorded for later broadcast on television. All content of these proceedings is subject to disclosure under the Maryland Public Information Act.

Photographic and electronic audio and visual broadcasting and recording devices are used during the Commissioners’ meetings. These are public meetings and attendance at these meetings automatically grants St. Mary’s County Government permission to broadcast your audio and visual image.