'Purplest Friday' Gives Marylanders A Chance To Show Their Support For The Baltimore Ravens And The Alzheimer’s Association

Baltimore Ravens fans will be wearing their purple this Friday, but not just to support their favorite team. The Ravens have partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association to create “Purplest Friday.”

David McShea is the executive director of the Greater Maryland Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, who lost his grandfather to Alzheimer’s when he was just ten years old.

While Alzheimer’s disease affects 6 million Americans, the Baltimore area has some of the highest rates in the country – 110,000 Marylanders are currently living with Alzheimer’s.

Whether you’re a Ravens fan or not, McShea encourages anyone to wear purple this Friday.

