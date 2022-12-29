ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative.

Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), this program improves the livability and economic potential of Maryland communities through targeted investments in crime prevention that impact community safety. With the second round of awards, Community Safety Works has assisted more than 450 organizations.

“These neighborhood safety grants continue to be an important component of our Re-Fund The Police Initiative, providing resources to local governments, nonprofits and community organizations for crime prevention efforts in communities across the state,” said Governor Hogan. “Through this additional round of funding, local organizations and residents can take an active role in making their communities safer.”

Since the program launched in 2021, DHCD has expanded the Community Safety Works program to offer three grant opportunities: Facility and Community Improvement, Business District and Neighborhood Safety and Crime and Violence Intervention and Prevention. These grant awards include:

Expanding opportunities for “eyes on the street” by supporting business district ambassadors and local resident patrols, “lighting the block” by increasing neighborhood sidewalk lighting, and activating underutilized public spaces to draw regular visitors and family activity;

Carrying out community-led cleaning and greening activities promoting litter prevention and beautification, installing community/neighborhood signage, and renovating parks;

Installing enhanced surveillance tools such as cameras, license plate readers, storefront and street lighting to improve the ability of local law enforcement to deter crime;

Providing social services and direct outreach to individuals involved in activities that lead to violence and provide them with restorative life-changing alternatives;

“The Community Safety Works program has a direct impact on the revitalization of business districts and neighborhoods by supporting community-led projects and activities that reduce crime and improve areas,” said Housing Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “All of Maryland’s citizens deserve to live and work in communities that are safe, healthy and provide economic opportunity.”

Crime and Violence Intervention and Prevention. Crime and violence intervention and prevention grants totaling $2,669,534 are being awarded to 14 recipients, including the Upton Planning Committee and UPC Westside Community Development Corp to reduce criminal activity in areas in and around Baltimore City’s Pennsylvania Avenue and North Avenue.

Business District and Neighborhood Safety. For business district improvements, $5,536,919 is being provided to 71 recipients, many of which were designated Main Street Maryland communities and neighborhoods or nonprofit organizations whose mission and work substantially contribute to the economic development of a local business district. Projects include installation of surveillance cameras that will cover crime hotspots in downtown Snow Hill, as well as establishing a “Cops on Bikes” effort and adding street lighting in the downtown area.

Facility and Community Improvement. Facility improvement grants totaling $1,543,547 are being awarded to 71 Maryland-based nonprofit organizations, including to The Sixth Branch to support community cleaning, greening and increased public use of more than 10 acres of East Baltimore green space including Henrietta Lacks Park, Gateway Park, Stokes Pocket Park, and Oliver Place public commons.

For more information about Community Safety Works, visit dhcd.maryland.gov/Communities/Pages/csw/.