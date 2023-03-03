Rear Adm. John Lemmon Presents Veronica Johnson With Navy Superior Civilian Service Award

Rear Adm. John Lemmon, Program Executive Officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs (PEO(T)), presents Veronica Johnson with the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award, Feb. 21, in recognition of serving 17 years as the Assistant PEO(T) Business Financial Manager.

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.— Rear Adm. John Lemmon, Program Executive Officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs (PEO(T)), presents Veronica Johnson with the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award, Feb. 21, in recognition of serving 17 years as the Assistant PEO(T) Business Financial Manager.

Johnson provided leadership and counsel on financial issues critical to the execution of PEO(T)’s annual budget of $7 billion and Total Obligation Authority of $46.1 billion over the Five-Year Defense Plan.

She supported 10 program offices spanning nine Acquisition Category I, three Acquisition Category II, two Acquisition Category III and two Acquisition Category IV programs delivering products to the Fleet directly contributed to the Program Managers success.