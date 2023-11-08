Recent Recalls: Chicken Nuggets, Squash, Fruit Pouches, & Dog Food

Photo by Tyson on Unsplash

MARYLAND – Check your freezer. Tyson Foods, Inc. is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of fully cooked, breaded, dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets.

The USDA confirms the chicken may be contaminated with small pieces of metal. The potentially contaminated nuggets were produced on September 5, 2023. The batches were not distributed in Maryland but the company says everyone should be cautious. There has only been one minor oral injury reported.

Another recall involves a snack called WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches. The FDA says WanaBana USA is recalling the product because of reports that there are elevated levels of lead in certain units.

WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée pouches were sent to stores nationwide in retail locations and online sales sites. You can find batch numbers and more information here.

Three popular dog food products have also been pulled from shelves across America over fear they were contaminated with Salmonella.

The products include the following: – Mid America Pet Food’s Victor Super Premium Dog Food Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula dry food

– Blue Ridge Beef’s Breeders Choice Raw Pet & Dog Food

– Retriever All Life Stages Mini Chunk Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food Breeders Choice was sold in Maryland stores.

Finally, big batches of fall squash, sold at Costco stores in D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia have been recalled for possible E. coli contamination. If you bought Sunnyside Farms brand diced organic butternut squash with item #20522 and UPC 040232244124 between September 7th and September 15th contact Costco at 1-856-692-7200. No one has reported any illnesses.

