Cristian Joel Rodriguez

LUSBY, Md. – On March 26, 2023, DFC Anderson was on routine patrol and observed a white Corvette travelling at 92 mph in a 55-mph zone. Deputy Anderson attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Solomons Island Road and Pardoe Road in Lusby.

The vehicle was observed to accelerate at an extremely high rate of speed in an attempt to elude the deputy. The driver continued at a high rate and negligent manner with no regard for any other driver on the road.

The Corvette was no longer in the DFC Anderson’s sight. Deputy Hendrickson was in the area of HG Trueman Road (with none of his emergency equipment activated) and observed the vehicle attempt to make a left-hand turn.

The driver failed to reduce his speed and crashed into innocent citizens traveling north on Solomons Island Road. The driver of the Corvette, Cristian Joel Rodriguez, 21 of Upper Marlboro, and a female passenger were detained without incident.

Rodriguez was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Fleeing and Eluding and other traffic related charges.