Multiple Occupants Injured After Serious Collision In Lusby

LUSBY, Md. – On March 26, at approximately 6:59 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Solomons Island Road and Calvert Cliffs State Park Drive.

Crews arrived and found a T-bone collision with two occupants trapped. Firefighters quickly performed a sidewall removal to free the occupants.

EMS on the scene provided care to multiple patients and transported them to local hospitals.

All photos courtesy of the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department.

