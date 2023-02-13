Recreational Vehicle Explodes In Waldorf

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On February 13, 2023 at approximately 11:31 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a a reported “Trailer Explosion” in the 12000 blk of Wendy Lane. A caller said they “heard an explosion of a possible propane tank”.

Crews arrived and confirmed a RV “well involved” no extension, no exposures in danger. Firefighters made quick work of the fire, placing it under control within minutes.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was notified and will be investigating.

No injuries have been reported.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of County EMS Chief Mitch Lewis, Jr.

