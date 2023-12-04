Redskins Players & One Trick Pony Visit The Rex

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Mike Bass, Larry Brown, and One Trick Pony, all at The Rex Theatre at one time? Yes, it happened! Luckily, yours truly was there to experience it. The Rex is known for bringing in extraordinary talent, and once again, they achieved just that.

Bass and Brown were signing autographs, the “Hogettes” were there cheering them on, and these two legendary Redskins Players were some of the kindest, most humble men you’ve ever met.

Brown was thrilled to be there, stating, “My time with the Redskins was very memorable, with a lot of fans and a winning team. My family has been very supportive throughout my entire career and even after. My family and fans have always campaigned for the accomplishments I have achieved, and I can never express how much it means to me.” This champion deserves to be in the Professional Football Hall of Fame along with his peer, Bass.

Brown has a compelling case. He was a four-time Pro Bowl back over his career (1969-76) and was league MVP in 1972. Brown led the NFL with 1,125 rushing yards in 1970 and 1,689 total yards in 1972. Compared to Hall of Fame running backs of the ’60s and ’70s, Brown had more career rushing yards than Gale Sayers (5,875 to 4,956), more rushing TDs than Frank Gifford (35 to 34), and more yards from scrimmage than John Henry Johnson (8,360 to 8,281). [1]

Bass, who too, was enthralled to be a part of the event, told The BayNet, “I am from a small town in Michigan, much like Leonardtown, and everyone is so friendly. The Rex is a fabulous establishment, and we cannot wait to return. We have had such a lovely time; there’s something about small towns that’s so much different than big cities, and it is just wonderful.”

He went on to say, “I am very, very lucky to say that I played for two legendary coaches, Vince Lombardi and George Allen. They were tremendous coaches, and the fans were motivators that helped us win. We were fans of them as well, they were an essential part of what helped us win during that era.”

Bass, who was inducted into The Washington Commanders Ring of Fame during the team’s Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 11th last season, placed him in an exclusive group of Washington Legends to have their name displayed in the stadium bowl at FedEx Field. The former cornerback and Washington Legend Mike Bass, started in 104 consecutive games (including playoffs) with the organization. [2]

The venue had One Trick Pony playing live music throughout the event. This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and tickets sold quickly. Southern Maryland’s premier horn band played “Hail to the Redskins,” to the audience’s delight. Everyone sang along while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and indulged in spirits.

Did you attend the event? Leave a comment below and check out the gallery, you could be in the pictures!

Citation: https://www.washingtonpost.com/express/2019/06/13/new-push-put-former-redskins-running-back-larry-brown-hall-fame/ [1]

Citation: https://www.commanders.com/news/washington-commanders-induct-mike-bass-into-ring-of-fame [2]

