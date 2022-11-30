LA PLATA, Md. – The Council of Governments Transportation Planning Board is seeking residents interested in regional transportation issues to apply to the 2023-2024 Community Advisory Committee (CAC). On the committee, members will provide input to decision-makers and promote public involvement in the planning process for the metropolitan Washington region.

The application deadline is Monday, Dec. 5. To apply, visit www.mwcog.org/cac.

“Investing in transportation is important in driving economic opportunity throughout our county, and transportation planning is a key part of the process. As Charles County continues to grow, it is important to ensure our County is represented on regional groups such as this one and we have a voice in transportation discussions,” said Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq.

The Transportation Board includes elected local officials, representatives from transportation agencies, and other key officials. The CAC is 24 appointed members. There are 15 members selected from the District of Columbia, Suburban Maryland, and Northern Virginia; and nine members appointed to represent the Transportation Planning Board member jurisdictions.

The mission of the Transportation Planning Board CAC is:

• to promote public involvement in transportation planning for the region,

• to advance equitable representation in regional transportation planning, and

• to provide independent, region-oriented citizen advice to the TPB on transportation plans and issues.

The CAC meetings are held once a month with either a completely virtual or hybrid option. In-person meetings are held at the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (777 North Capitol Street NE, Washington, DC 20002). The CAC meetings have been held in the evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., but they are considering lunchtime meetings for the coming term.

For more information about the CAC, visit www.mwcog.org/cac or contact John Swanson at 202-962-3295 or jswanson@mwcog.org.