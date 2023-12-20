Register For North Beach’s Annual Polar Bear Plunge

Credit: North Beach Maryland via Facebook

NORTH BEACH, Md. – Get ready for the plunge! The Annual Polar Bear Plunge will take place at the waterfront on January 1, 2024, at 1 p.m. Start 2024 off right with a quick dip in the freezing cold waters of the Chesapeake Bay!

This event will donate their net proceeds to the Ladies of Charity Calvert County.

The official North Beach, Maryland Facebook page posted the several ways you can participate in the plunge. Pre-Register through December 28th: Complete the online registration form and pay via PayPal with a debit or credit card. This GUARANTEES you receive a personalized plunge certificate and a plunge t-shirt on the day of the plunge. Starting at 11 am on January 1st, REGISTER, SIGN A WAIVER & PAY $27 at the Welcome Center: With this registration you will receive a blank plunge certificate and a plunge t-shirt (first come, first served). Starting at 11 am on January 1st, SIGN A WAIVER at the boardwalk: there is no fee to plunge, but you must sign a waiver. You will receive a blank plunge certificate only.

For more info, click here.

If you have any further questions, email drichardson@northbeachmd.org.

So, are you gonna take the plunge?

