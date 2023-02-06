Registration Opens For 2023 Keys To Senior Independence Series

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – What are your plans for retirement? Do you know how to access Medicare, Medicaid, or other programs and services? Are you seeking volunteer opportunities within the St. Mary’s County community? Get connected and get the information you need at the Department of Aging & Human Services Keys to Senior Independence series!

The Keys to Senior Independence series will be held on Tuesdays, from March 7-28, from 6:00-9:00 p.m., at the College of Southern Maryland – Leonardtown Campus.

This year’s presentation topics are:

Aging Actively – Tuesday, March 7

Join the Department of Aging & Human Services and St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks to learn about the various ways you can be physically active, and activity involved in the St. Mary’s County community!

Planning for the Unexpected – Tuesday, March 14

Learn about emergency plans, Advance Health Care Directives, Medicare planning, and other things to have in place in case of emergency.

Protecting Your Identity – Tuesday, March 21

A representative from the Sheriff’s Office will teach community members about scams directed toward the aging population and how to detect, avoid, and report them.

Aging in Place – Tuesday, March 28

Aging in place is important. Learn about programs that provide support for family caregivers, provide mobility equipment, and learn how to make your home more user-friendly overall!

Sign up for one presentation or all four! For more information, or to register, contact Sarah Miller, Community Programs & Outreach Division Manager with the Department of Aging & Human Services at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1073 or Sarah.Miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.