Remembering Retired Corporal Margaret "Peggy" Smolarsky #126

Corporal Peggy Smolarsky

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office fondly remember retired Corporal Peggy Smolarsky on this anniversary of her passing.

Corporal Smolarsky passed away on July 20, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Peggy is missed at the Sheriff’s Office every day.

Peggy began her career with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in April of 1999 as a deputy and retired in November of 2016 after more than 17 years of service.